Family on officer who saved newborn: ‘He’s an angel’

SAVANNAH, Georgia — A police officer in Georgia is being called a hero for rushing to the scene to help a desperate mother after her baby stopped breathing.

Officer William Eng works for the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Last Saturday he heard a crew dispatched to a nearby apartment complex for a baby that had stopped breathing.

“We need an ambulance. We need an ambulance,” a frantic caller said to a 911 dispatcher. “My mama’s baby has stopped breathing. Please send somebody quick.”

Eng wasn’t dispatched, but was nearby. He arrived first on the scene and ran up three flights of stairs. He found the baby and her mother in distress.

Body cam video, which was posted on the department’s Facebook page, showed Eng take the baby into his arms and begin compressions. After about a minute, the one-month-old baby girl started crying.

“The baby has been revived,” Eng could be heard saying over police radio.

She and her mother were taken to the hospital where doctors credited the officer’s actions with saving the baby’s life, the police department said

Earlier this week, the officer was reunited with Bella and her mother.

Eng presented Bella with a police department onesie.

The baby’s mother and another relative thanked Eng for his heroic actions.

“Sometimes angels don’t come from heaven,” one of the baby’s relatives said during the reunion. “God have them already here.”

“He’s an angel,” she said.

Eng’s department posted a video on Facebook that included the 911 call, dashcam video, and the emotional reunion.

As of Friday morning, the video had been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

The video ended with a powerful message for Eng.

“Thank you, Officer Eng, for your bravery and courage,” a graphic said. “Metro is proud to call you one of its own.”