Cleveland FBI, police looking for KeyBank robbery suspect who ordered everyone to the ground

CLEVELAND- The Cleveland FBI and Cleveland police are looking for a bank robbery suspect who held up the KeyBank on Chester Avenue in Cleveland at 2:38 p.m. Friday.

The FBI says the suspect came into the bank with a gun and ordered everyone to the ground. He demanded money from the teller, who complied. No injuries were reported.

The suspect left the bank and crossed all lanes of traffic on Chester by foot. His direction of travel from there is not known.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to please call the Cleveland FBI or the Cleveland Police Department. Tips can remain anonymous. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.