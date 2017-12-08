Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam, new GM John Dorsey to appear at media event

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will appear for a media event Friday morning with the team’s new manager, John Dorsey.

**Haslam and Dorsey will be available at 11 a.m. The event will be streamed LIVE on Fox8.com**

The Browns announced Thursday that former general manager Sashi Brown had been fired and that Dorsey would take his place.

Dorsey, 57, was the Kansas City Chiefs GM from 2013-2016. Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement:

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations. John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

Browns coach Hue Jackson will also speak at the event. Haslam announced Thursday Jackson will remain with the team and return for the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, while Haslam is not charged with any wrongdoing in a fraud scheme at his family’s truck stop chain, he has loomed large in the federal trial of former executives and sales representatives. The Haslams have denied any prior knowledge of the scheme.

With the trial moving into its second month, scrutiny of Jimmy Haslam’s role at Pilot is only likely to intensify as the prosecutors look to wrap up their case and the defense phase gets underway.

The topic may also come up at today’s event.

