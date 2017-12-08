Go
Search
Fox 8 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
fox8.com
Menu
News
Closings
Seen on TV
AM Show
New Day
Sports
Traffic
Contests
Jobs
Weather
Cleveland
33°
Low
22°
High
32°
Akron/Canton
28°
Low
21°
High
29°
See complete forecast
Beauty Products Make Great Gifts!
Posted 12:42 pm, December 8, 2017, by
emmaricefox8
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Beauty Brands
www.beautybrands.com
Pet Place
Get your animal fix with FOX 8’s Pet Place!
Popular
2017 list of top dog names is out — and most are human-inspired!
Kent State University mourning death of student
Lakewood student’s tweet goes viral after extra credit deal with teacher
Manhunt underway in Wayne County for ‘armed, dangerous’ man
Latest News
Seen on TV: 12/8/17
Healthy And Tasty Party Snacks!
Beauty Products Make Great Gifts!
David LIVE In Historic Downtown Bedford!
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: December 8, 2017
News
Target says customers want it to pause the “Christmas creep”
News
Retailers try to step up their game heading into holidays
News
12-year-old boy killed, 5 teens hurt in Cleveland shooting; no arrests
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: October 3, 2017
News
Operation Giving Tree brings out the best in northeast Ohioans once again
News
Woman arrested, not charged in Buckeye Road shooting that killed 12-year-old
News
6 Christmas movie locations you can visit in real life (hint: you already know one!)
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: December 6, 2017
News
Clevelanders respond to call for donations to help St. Augustine feed thousands
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: November 30, 2017
News
It’s time for Operation Giving Tree! Help us make the holidays bright for kids in NE Ohio
New Day Cleveland
Show Info: November 28, 2017
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.