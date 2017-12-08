9 high school students from Marysville injured in bus crash in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Marysville school bus and a semi tractor trailer.

The highway patrol says the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m. Friday on Interstate 71, south of U.S. 30.

The school bus was carrying 45 high school students and three adults when it was rear-ended by the semi tractor trailer.

The bus driver and nine students were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The remaining students were being transported from the scene by additional school buses.

The highway patrol says the driver of the semi tractor trailer, Jean Braeckel, 55, of Ontario, Canada, was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

The right lane of Interstate 71 is temporarily closed for safety.

OhioHealth Mansfield has set up a phone number for parents and guardians to gain status information on their children. The number is 419-520-2798.