Woman critically injured in high-speed collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A woman was critically injured when a car travelling at very high speeds ran a red light and crashed into her vehicle, Akron police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of S. Maple St. and Rhodes Ave.

Akron police said an officer passed a car going at least 80 miles-per-hour in a 25 mile-per-hour zone.

When police turned around to follow the driver, an officer witnessed the driver run a red light and hit another car.

The woman driving the other vehicle was trapped in her mangled car for about 10 minutes while firefighters worked to cut her free.

The impact of the crash send the engine from her car into the parking lot of a nearby gas station.

The suspect and the victim were taken to Akron General Medical Center in critical condition. Police said they were expected to survive.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated.