Weather: Snow to the east, in snowbelt

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cold air has poured in, but initially, heavy lake-effect will be confined to the area between Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY where areas like Chautauqua will see a foot or two of snow.

Some snow shower activity may slip into extreme NE Ohio for a brief time, north of Route 322 today.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Noting that the wind shift to the west will be very minimal, the bulk of the snow will MISS NE Ohio. That being said, a swath of 1-3″+ are possible for parts of Ashtabula, Lake, and Geauga Counties.

All aboard the ‘Clipper’ train! Several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend and early next week. This cold pattern shows signs of hanging tough through at least December 20th.

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern.

Here’s a look at the next 8 days.