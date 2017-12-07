‘Tis the season: Better to give gifts or experiences?

You know the saying it’s better to give than to receive.

But when it comes to gift giving — is it better to give a physical gift or an experience?

Thomas Gilovich is a professor of psychology at Cornell University who has done extensive studies on how people feel about spending money on objects versus experiential purchases, The Globe and Mail reported.

His findings? Happiness comes from experiences, not things.

Gilovich said people enjoy the anticipation of having an experience more than that of owning a thing. He said experiences also have a social effect and bring people together.

*Read more about his research here