Show Info: December 7, 2017
Whole Foods Market | Cleveland Metro Marketing
These appetizers will impress your guests and are easy to make!
Chagrin | 27249 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere, Ohio, 44122
216-464-9403
Cedar Center | 13998 Cedar Road, University Heights, Ohio, 44118
216-932-3918
Stick To Your Buns Bakery
You can’t forget to bring cookies to your holiday party! Thanks to a local baker, you can get cookies in most any shape!
26333 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake 44145
440-641-1214
https://www.facebook.com/Stick-to-your-Buns-Bakery-260325290760303/
http://sticktoyourbunsbakery.com/
Sanity
Here with more gorgeous gift ideas is Isabel Pritchett from Sanity!
8 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440.893.9279
http://www.sanitystyle.com
http://facebook.com/SanityChagrinFalls
http://www.instagram.com/sanitystyle
Lake Metroparks
All this we’re looking back on some of Neil Zurcher’s favorite One Tank Trips! It’s time to head west!
Lakeview Park – Lorain, Ohio
November 28 –December 31
Free
Miller Nature Preserve
November 21-December 30
$2.00
Carlisle Visitor Center
November 27 – December 30
Free
http://metroparks.cc/events.php
North Coast Nuts
It’s the perfect holiday snack or great last minute gift!
northcoastnuts@gmail.com
B. A. Sweetie
Sweeten up the holidays with stocking-stuffers from the candy shop that has everything!
6770 Brookpark Road
Cleveland, Ohio 44129
216-739-2244
http://www.sweetiescandy.com/
Comedian Andy Woodhull
You’re seen him on late night talk shows like the tonight show with Jimmy Fallon and Conan!
Now – December 9th
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
JOANN
Not sure what to buy this Christmas? Why not make something instead?
www.joann.com
Mortach Financial
It’s time to talk retirement with Dave Mortach!
http://www.mortachfinancial.com