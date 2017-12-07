Otter pups splashing around for first time at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is cutest thing ever

CLEVELAND — It’s playtime for the otter pups at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!

The zoo on Thursday posted some absolutely adorable video on its Facebook page, showing the animals reaching a developmental milestone: It was their first experience with moving water.

The video, which you can watch below, shows them splashing around, and it looks like they are loving it.

The three pups continue to get bigger and stronger, the zoo says, and are expected to be on exhibit in the coming weeks.

The three male otter pups were born in September. The zoo has seven otters.

**More on the zoo, here**

41.447254 -81.712918