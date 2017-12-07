North Ridgeville police asking for help locating missing teens

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Police are asking for help in finding two missing teenagers.

North Ridgeville Detective Adam Freas asks anyone who knows where the teens are to call the department as soon as possible: 440-327-2191.

Police say both left from North Ridgeville on their own terms on Friday, December 1, 2017. It is believed they are in the city of Lorain or Cleveland areas.

Missing are:

Emily Pinchak

5-13-02 (15 years old)

5’3, 110lbs

Kennedy J. Sheridan

2-28-03 (14 years old)

5’04, 140lbs

Police want to note, Kennedy’s hair may be darker now.