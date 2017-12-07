Missing: Chante Byrd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Chante Byrd, 16, hasn't been seen since Nov. 19.

She is 5'5" tall and has several tattoos, one on her shoulder, one on her forearm and two on her chest.

She is considered endangered because she was last seen getting into a silver car driven by an unknown person.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5218.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

