Making Christmas bright! ‘Glow’ underway at Cleveland Botanical Gardens

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’re not full of Christmas cheer yet, you will be after visiting this holiday tradition.

Cleveland Botanical Garden’s Glow event is underway and will run through December 31.

Ticket prices are $16 for adults, $12 for children three through 12 and free for children two and under. Admission is free for Botanical Garden and Holden Arboretum members.

There is a wealth of activities including the Garden Express, which takes riders through the outdoor gardens, twinkling lights and other decorations. Visitors can stop at the Wishing Tree to make and hang holiday wishes. There is holiday music with musicians, bands and carolers.

There is also a Gingerbread display with houses created by kids, families and professionals from across NE Ohio.

Glow is open during the following hours:

— Tuesdays, Thursdays & Saturdays · 10am – 6pm

— Wednesdays & Fridays · 10am – 9pm

— Sundays · Noon – 6pm

— Christmas Eve & New Year’s Eve · 11am – 3pm

