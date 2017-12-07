LIVE VIDEO: GroundFOX shows you road conditions as flakes fly

​

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The flakes are really flying in parts of Northeast Ohio tonight. Our GroundFOX crews are out and about in the Ashtabula County area, showing you conditions out there.

Our weather team says the main, heavy, lake-effect snow band will be confined to the area between Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY where areas like Chautauqua will see a foot or two of snow. Some snow bands are slipping into extreme Northeast Ohio. Those will affect north of Route 322 now through Friday morning.

A swath of 1-3″ is possible for parts of northern/central Ashtabula, Lake, and northern Geauga Counties.

