Lake Effect snow ends early Friday, then possible widespread snow heading into weekend

Cold air continues to pour into Northeast Ohio. The heavy snow squalls that began around 4:30 p.m. for Ashtabula, Lake, and northern Geauga counties put down about 2″ in one hour and reduced visibility to 1/4 mile or less for about an hour. Some of the highest snowfall reports thus far are Geneva 6″, Conneaut 4″, and Madison 3.2″ as of Thursday evening.

Several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend starting Saturday morning (1-2″ widespread by Saturday evening) and again next week.

Check out your hour-by-hour overnight temps: