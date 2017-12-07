Kent State University mourning death of student

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is mourning the death of one of its students.
Eric Mansfield, executive director of media relations at Kent State, told FOX 8 News, Devin Moore passed away Wednesday evening.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore’s family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. as they grieve his tragic passing,” Mansfield said in a statement.
The university did not give further details, but KentWired reports that, according to witnesses, Moore collapsed as he was playing basketball at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.
They said students and faculty gathered at the student center Wednesday evening to remember Moore, and he was also being remembered on social media.
Mansfield said support for Moore’s many friends, peers and other students in the community is available.
They may receive counseling at Psychological Services, University Health Services by calling 330-672-2487.
Other assistance is available from the Dean of Students, Dr. Lamar Hylton, at 223 Kent Student Center, 330-672-8003, lhylton@kent.edu