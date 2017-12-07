Kent State University mourning death of student

KENT, Ohio — Kent State University is mourning the death of one of its students.

Eric Mansfield, executive director of media relations at Kent State, told FOX 8 News, Devin Moore passed away Wednesday evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore’s family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. as they grieve his tragic passing,” Mansfield said in a statement.

The university did not give further details, but KentWired reports that, according to witnesses, Moore collapsed as he was playing basketball at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

They said students and faculty gathered at the student center Wednesday evening to remember Moore, and he was also being remembered on social media.

Unbelievable. RIP Devin Moore 😔 I’m at a loss for words. His life was taken way too soon… pic.twitter.com/RMt2ORxrHZ — Julian Caputo (@cappa_13) December 7, 2017

Can’t believe what I’m hearing, RIP my young dawg Devin Moore💔 pic.twitter.com/iMktqVATAP — Go DeMarcus Go (@DeMarcus__) December 7, 2017

A brother died playing basketball tonight… Life is entirely short, but I think he definitely lived the best one he could, glad I got to know a great brother in 8th grade, RIP Devin Moore, lost but never forgotten 🙏🏾❤️ — Jared Williams (@Jarwilliams95) December 7, 2017

JMC student Devin Moore unexpectedly passed away tonight. Students gather around the K to remember him. pic.twitter.com/VRBf8mzeo3 — TV2 KSU (@TV2KSU) December 7, 2017

Mansfield said support for Moore’s many friends, peers and other students in the community is available.

They may receive counseling at Psychological Services, University Health Services by calling 330-672-2487.

Other assistance is available from the Dean of Students, Dr. Lamar Hylton, at 223 Kent Student Center, 330-672-8003, lhylton@kent.edu