Kent State offers grief counseling after student passes away

KENT, Ohio -- Kent State University is offering counseling services following the death of a student.

Devin Moore passed away Wednesday evening. The university did not give further details, but KentWired reports that, according to witnesses, Moore collapsed as he was playing basketball at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The school released the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Devin Moore’s family and members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. as they grieve his tragic passing. Out of respect for his family, we will provide no further information surrounding his death."

Counseling is available at Psychological Services and University Health Services by calling 330-672-2487. Other assistance is available from Dr. Lamar Hylton, dean of students, at 223 Kent Student Center, at 330-672-8003 or at lhylton@kent.edu.

According to his Instagram page, Moore was named the 2017 4th District Undergraduate Omega Man of the Year back in April.

The fraternity tweeted a statement that said:

“We mourn the passing of Brother Moore. He was a young man on a fast track to success. Please pray for the family, friends, the Kent State Community, and our members.”

