‘I’m really concerned’: Mom wants ‘Sleeping Beauty’ taken off son’s school curriculum

ENGLAND — A mother in England has asked her son’s school to remove the book “Sleeping Beauty” from the curriculum because of the message she feels it sends regarding sexual behavior.

ChronicleLive.co.uk reports that Sarah Hall, 40, who has two children, says the story teaches young kids that it is OK to kiss a woman while she is sleeping, which is not acceptable.

“I don’t think taking “Sleeping Beauty” books out of circulation completely would be right,” she said. “I actually think it would be a great resource for older children, you could have a conversation around it, you could talk about consent, and how the Princess might feel. But I’m really concerned about it for younger children, would really welcome a conversation about whether this is suitable material.”

Hall said recent revelations regarding sexual abuse allegations against men in Hollywood and politics made her think more deeply about the story’s content.

Tell you what, while we are still seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behaviour #MeToo #consent #mysonissix pic.twitter.com/3g4gyjifi9 — Sarah Hall (@Hallmeister) November 19, 2017

It’s not ok to wake a stranger with a kiss so why teach our kids it is? @thepooluk #thepool https://t.co/kSQUrH6oUd — Sarah Hall (@Hallmeister) November 26, 2017

In a tweet, she said: “Tell you what, while we are seeing narratives like this in school, we are never going to change ingrained attitudes to sexual behavior.”

“These are indicative of how ingrained that kind of behaviour is in society,” she said.

Read more here.