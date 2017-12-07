Help Lake Humane Society find animals loving homes before the holidays

MENTOR, Ohio — The Lake Humane Society is holding a four-day adoption event at their adoption center on Tyler Boulevard in Mentor, in the hopes of finding homes for all of their adoptable pets before the holidays.

The event begins today and lasts through Sunday Dec. 10. During the event, adoption fees will be reduced for all adult cats and dogs. Adults cats can be adopted for $25; adult dogs can be adopted for $50.

Lake Humane Society says it hopes to find homes for 55 cats and 12 dogs.

**Visit lakehumane.org for more**

The humane society said there are other ways to help, too, including through their virtual giving tree through Amazon.com. You can purchase much-needed supplies from the wish list. If you use Amazon Smile with LHS selected as their charity, the humane society will get a percentage of the purchases.

You can also make monetary gifts to help the homeless pets of Lake County by donating online (online donation form) or by mailing or dropping off donations to:

Lake Humane Society

7564 Tyler Boulevard, Building E

Mentor, Ohio 44060