Fill your home with fresh holiday plants — AJ Petitti gives his top picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh --When it comes to decorating your home for the holidays with fresh plants, there are so many options according to AJ Petitti.

Poinsettia's are always popular and AJ showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how you can add some bling to the traditional holiday plant to give it a different twist. AJ also introduced us to other plants and flowers that are perfect for the season.

Click here for more information on Petitti Garden Centers including when and where you can get your photo taken with Santa.