Federal agencies conduct investigation at Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Investigators from several federal agencies were “present” in Cleveland City Hall after business hours Wednesday for “authorized law enforcement activity,” an IRS spokesperson told Fox 8.

Craig Casserly, who works in the Criminal Investigation Division of the Internal Revenue Service, confirmed that investigators from the IRS, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development were at city hall, which is located on Lakeside Avenue.

Casserly would not elaborate on the reason for the investigation. In a text to Fox 8, he said “additional information cannot be provided at this time as this matter is under seal by federal court.”

The Fox 8 I-Team has learned that investigators were inside city hall for several hours Wednesday night.

Fox 8 did reach out to the city for further information and a response to the investigation but had not gotten a response early Thursday.

Stay with Fox 8 and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.