Excedrin chips in $7,000+ to ‘Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0’

CLEVELAND– Excedrin is helping take the edge off this season-long Browns headache.

Cleveland is winless as the team prepares to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 of the NFL season. The Browns parted ways with executive vice president Sashi Brown on Thursday.

Chris McNeil, social media personality and Cleveland fan, is the man behind the “Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0.” He’s already filed for permits for the parade, scheduled for Jan. 6 if the Browns don’t pull off a victory.

McNeil also set out to raise $10,000 to cover costs for security and restrooms for the event. On Thursday, Excedrin announced it would be sponsoring the parade. The company kicked in $7,683 to put McNeil over his fundraising goal.

“All sports fans have felt a team, game or even single play-induced headache at some point. This season has been especially painful for Cleveland football fans. We want them to know we understand their pain and we’re here to help,” said Scott Yacovino, Excedrin senior brand manager, said in a news release on Thursday. “It’s truly heartbreaking – and headache inducing – to watch your favorite team fall short.”

In the event the Browns get a W, McNeil promised the money will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Last year’s “perfect season parade” that didn’t happen raise more than $50,000 for the food bank through donations from fans, the Browns and then-defensive coordinator Ray Horton.

“I’m a lifetime fan of the Cleveland Browns and they have given me my share of headaches on Sundays (sometimes on Mondays as well) – but I’m not unique in that,” said McNeil, also known as his Twitter handle @Reflog_18.

“Cleveland fans are passionate about this team even when the team literally gives us 0 in return. That’s why I’m excited to have Excedrin sponsoring The Perfect Season Parade to help us Browns fans deal with the pain so we can focus on having a little fun January 6th!”

