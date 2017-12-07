Cordray believes, in the era of Trump, he can win by bringing people together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Richard Cordray, the former Ohio Attorney General who is now running for governor, believes he can win with a completely different style then the one used by President Donald Trump to win the state so easily in the Presidential election.

While states that vote Republican are often called "red" states, and those that vote blue are called "Democratic", Cordray says Ohio is a combination of the two.

"I think Ohio is a purple state," he says, "what people here want our officials who are problem-solvers."

Cordray, whose name recognition as a former statewide office holder has led to many people thinking he's the Democratic front-runner, plans to position himself in the campaign as a guy who can get things done.

"What you want most in a Governor," he says,"is that I care about the things that matter most in your life. I can deliver results and solve problems." Cordray says he got $2 billion dollars back from Wall Street while Ohio's Attorney General, and $12 billion while he led the nation's Consumer FInancial Protection Bureau, the job he left to run for governor back home in Ohio.

"In Washington, I saw a lot of people sowing discord," he says, "pitting people against each other."

He says, in Ohio,"that's not the way we get things done."

If Cordray does win the Democratic primary, and the state's current Attorney General, Mike DeWine, wins on the GOP side, the two men would face off for a second time. In 2010, DeWine ousted Cordray when he beat him in the Attorney General's race.

Cordray says that year was a very tough year for Democrats nationwide, and he only lost by a point. "I'd look forward to a rematch," he says.

