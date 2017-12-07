× Cleveland rocker and radio host Michael Stanley undergoes quadruple bypass

CLEVELAND– Local music legend Michael Stanley shared some health news on Thursday.

The 69-year-old announced that he will be away from his role as a host at WNCX while he recovers from quadruple bypass surgery.

“Unfortunately, I’ve now moved on to coronary bypass surgery. I thought, “ya know, there are guys out here getting double bypasses, I don’t want to be the low man on the totem pole so I said ‘let’s go for four!'” Stanley wrote on the WNCX website.

More than 25 years ago, Stanley suffered a major heart attack.

Stanley was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016. He spoke with FOX 8’s Stefani Schaefer about his battle earlier this year.