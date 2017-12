× Cleveland police ask for help locating missing elderly woman

CLEVELAND-The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help finding a missing elderly woman.

67-year-old Tanya Lowery lives at 9411 Detroit Road in Cleveland. A family member stopped by to visit her Tuesday afternoon and noticed her front door was open. Tanya was not there.

Her whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.