Cleveland Browns fire executive VP Sashi Brown; Coach Hue Jackson to stay

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns fired executive vice president Sashi Brown, ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Thursday morning.

Owner Jimmy Haslam also announced head coach Hue Jackson will remain with the team and will return for the 2018 season.

Brown joined the organization in 2013 and has been in charge of personnel since January 2016. Before that, he spent eight years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We have great appreciation and gratitude for Sashi’s commitment and leadership to our organization but believe transitioning to someone with strong experience and success in drafting and building consistently winning football teams is critical to the future of the Cleveland Browns,” Haslam said in a statement.

Brown was part of the team that hired Jackson as head coach. The team is 1-27 during their tenure.

“The 2018 draft and offseason is pivotal for our franchise, we need to ensure that we maximize our opportunity for success; with our picks, free agency and building our roster,” Haslam said.

Prior to his career as a football executive, Brown from an attorney for a private firm in Washington, D.C. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 2002.

