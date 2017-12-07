Cleveland Browns name John Dorsey General Manager

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have named John Dorsey as the team’s new general manager.

Dorsey, 57, was the Kansas City Chiefs GM from 2013-2016.

“We are thrilled to have John Dorsey lead our football operations,” said Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “John has been immersed in the NFL for 26 years, won two Super Bowls, built sustainable winning football teams and is highly respected for his football acumen. We know we have a critical and very positive opportunity ahead of us to profoundly impact the foundation of this football team. Bringing in someone of John Dorsey’s caliber, his track record of success and his experience, significantly strengthens our opportunities to build a winning football team and that has been, and continues to be, what we want for our fans.”

Dorsey released the following statement:

“Football is what I know, it is what I love, it is what I have worked my whole career at and I thrive on every element that goes into building a winning football team. I have spent a majority of my football life with two franchises that also have storied history and I think I have a feel for the mentality of the fans in Cleveland and what it would mean to recreate the success this franchise once had. I also have quickly realized how passionate Jimmy and Dee are about bringing a winning team to the city and would have not taken the job if I didn’t think the right ownership was in place. I am eager to work with Hue, his staff, and our personnel department and help bring us the success these fans so deserve.”

Earlier Thursday, the Browns fired executive vice president Sashi Brown.

Owner Jimmy Haslam also announced Thursday, head coach Hue Jackson will remain with the team and will return for the 2018 season.

