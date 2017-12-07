Boy dragged as suspects steal car from Cleveland gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is working to identify two suspects who stole a vehicle and dragged a boy along with it last month.

Two males jumped into the car while the vehicle's owner was paying at the Marathon gas station at East 116th Street and Shaker Boulevard on Nov. 18. According to the police report, the woman's 10-year-old son was in the back seat.

The suspects pushed the boy out as they drove away, but he got caught on the seatbelt and was dragged.He hit his head and was treated at Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

"This is a violent crime. They took this car and hurt a young boy," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

A witness tried to follow the stolen Jeep, but lost it in the area of East 116th Street and Buckeye Road.

A gas station employee said the suspects were in the store about 20 minutes prior to the incident. A surveillance camera inside the gas station gives a clear view of one of the suspects.

"Crimes like these are crimes of opportunity so we you leave your vehicle running, it's definitely something we would advise against. Obviously, hindsight is 20/20 and we're just glad this little boy is OK. I'm sure mom never meant for something like this to happen," Ciaccia said. "It just goes to show you how fast something like that can happen."

If you have any information, please call Cleveland Police Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.