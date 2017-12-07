26 indicted on heroin, cocaine charges; Two suspects sought

CLEVELAND– Federal authorities indicted 26 people for their participation in two conspiracies to bring drugs like fentanyl, heroin and cocaine into Northeast Ohio.

The FBI said 18 of the suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning. Five people turned themselves in and other was already in custody on other charges.

Two fugitives remain on the loose: Victor Felix, 39, and William Rodriguez, 40. Anyone with information on either man is asked to call law enforcement.

“These groups brought hundreds of pounds of dangerous drugs into Northeast Ohio and sold them throughout our community,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said in a news release on Thursday. “We will continue to work collaboratively to shut off the flow of drugs and seek long prison sentences for traffickers.”

Those charged in a 29-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and U-47700 (a fentanyl analogue):

Irwin Jose Vargas, 42, of Euclid

Keyra Linnette Martinez, 42, of Euclid

Irwing Vargas Rosario, 24, of Cleveland

Isidoro M. Gonzalez, 41, of Cleveland

Alcides Garcia, 46, of Ponce, Puerto Rice

Austin Natale, 27, of Cleveland

Kayle Mae Jonela, 22, of Brook Park

Rosemary Howell, 55, of Cleveland

Dennis Mansfield, 58, of Cleveland

William Rodriguez, 41, of Cleveland

Jeffrey Mack, 44, of Cleveland

Victor Felix, 39, of Cleveland

Nelson Benitez, Jr., 34, of Cleveland

Thomas Lopez, 39, of Cleveland

Edgar Arroyo, 37, of Cleveland

Those charged in a 26-count indictment with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, N-Ethyl Pentalone (an analogue to MDMA or molly) and marijuana:

Emad Silmi, 43, of North Olmsted

Christopher Young, 46, of Westlake

Herbert Shaw, 44, of Cleveland

Samer Abu-Kwaik, 46, of Cleveland

Nelson Benitez, Jr., 34, of Cleveland

Jonathan Smith, 34, of Lathrup Village, Mich.

John D. Ciarlillo, 42, of Medina

Anthony Quinn Greenlee, 26, of Huron

Santana Jones, 22, of Cleveland

Gregory Lowery, 32, of Painesville

Mogahed Mustafa, 30, of North Olmsted

Erkan Nevzadi, 29, of Cleveland

In the first case, Vargas, Martinez and Gonzales arranged for shipments of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from Puerto Rico, according to the indictment. Those three suspects, as well as Rosario, sold the drugs to other traffickers in the Cleveland area, court documents said.

The group used Vargas’ business, Santiago Auto Care Services on Bridge Avenue, and Gonzales’ business, Ways to Save Auto Sales on Ridge Road, as places to store the shipments. Investigators said the packages included at least a kilogram of fentanyl, a kilogram of heroin and five kilograms of cocaine.

The second case involved large amounts of cocaine and N-Ethyl Pentylone from China. Federal agents said Silmi sold it from his business, Global Auto Body and Collision on West 130th Street. Greenlee distributed and stored drugs from U.S. Motor Sales on Brookpark Road.

According to the indictment, Greenlee and Nevzadi used firearms, ammunition and other weapons to protect their drug trafficking activities. Silmi is also charged with conspiracy to launder money as part of an effort to hide his drug profits.