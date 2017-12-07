2017 list of top dog names is out — and most are human-inspired!

This year’s top dog names are in — and dominating the list are monikers inspired by top baby names and pop culture.

Rover.com, a network of 5-star pet sitters and dog walkers, issued the list Wednesday.

In 2017, it reports that 8 percent of all dog names are pop culture-influenced, and for the third year in a row, the top baby names of the year are among the most popular dog names.

Human-inspired names make up 44 percent of dog names in 2017, up 57 percent from 2016.

“This year, more than ever, we’re seeing pet ownership redefining the modern definition of family and home life. Many of today’s dog owners call themselves ‘pet parents,’ a huge signal of the familial relationship modern pet owners have developed with their dogs,” said Brandie Gonzales, pet lifestyle expert for Rover. “In that same vein, pet parents have become more thoughtful about the dog naming process, as is typical for a parental figure. They use it as an opportunity to express something about themselves and the way they feel about their dog.”

The names were split into top male names and top female names. The are as follows:

For much more, click here.