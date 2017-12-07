18-year-old killed in Plain Township car crash; 16-year-old brother seriously injured

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a car crash that killed an 18-year-old and injured his 16-year-old brother.

According to a press release, the one-vehicle crash happened Thursday at 2:41 p.m. on Middlebranch Ave. NE near Mt. Pleasant Street in Plain Township.

A 2008 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Middlebranch Avenue when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve due to speed, according to the highway patrol. The vehicle traveled off the east edge of the road, then the west edge, striking a utility pole, then a large tree where it turned onto its right side.

The vehicle then came to rest on the front steps of a home.

The highway patrol says the Ford was driven by Aaron C. Laudermilt, 18, of Canton, Ohio. He passed away at the scene.

His brother, Kevin C. Laudermilt, 16, was in the front seat. He was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says both teens were wearing seat belts. Neither alcohol nor drugs is believed to have contributed to the crash. It remains under investigation.