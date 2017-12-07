11 indicted in Canton area for firearms trafficking; One suspect still wanted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio-- Authorities indicted 11 people in the Canton area for firearms trafficking, the Canton Police Department, FBI and ATF announced on Thursday.

Charges range from illegal firearms trafficking to aiding and abetting the illegal sale of firearms. Ten suspects are in custody and large caches of guns were confiscated.

"These are truly the kind of cases that can be measured in human lives," said Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver. "The violence that is on the streets is a result of a very small representation of our community. If you can make an impact into that small percentage, you're definitely making an impact with the violence, the gun violence on the streets."

Investigators are still searching for one suspect, Shawntez Block. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 1-800-GUNS.

"Cases like this are an exercise in homicide prevention. These people have demonstrated they cannot be trusted to possess or own firearms," said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. "There are simply too many guns on our streets in the hands of people who cannot have them."