Woman gets out of car during argument, is hit by truck on I-480

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A woman was in critical condition after reportedly getting out of a vehicle during an argument and being hit by a truck on Interstate 480 east.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at State Road.

Police say the woman was in a car with a man fighting when she got out of the vehicle as they were stopped in the high-speed lane of the interstate. She was then hit by a construction truck.

The woman was taken to the hospital. There are no further details.