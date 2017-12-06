Weather: Sunshine but cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cold air is now pouring in, but initially, heavy lake-effect will be confined to the area between Erie, Pa., and Buffalo, NY.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Some snow shower activity may slip into extreme NE Ohio for a brief time, north of Route 322, on Thursday.

Eventually, several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend and early next week.

This cold pattern shows signs of hanging tough through at least December 20th.

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern.

Here is your eight-day:

