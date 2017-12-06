South Euclid police K9 passes away

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — South Euclid police shared some heartbreaking news on Wednesday: K9 Oktane passed away at around 4 p.m. today.

On Tuesday, Oktane’s handler, Officer Dustin Smoot, posted on the department’s Facebook page that the pup was diagnosed with cancer.

A day later, Officer Smoot sadly reported that his beloved Oktane had passed. He wrote, “As you can all imagine, this is an extremely difficult time for me, but I guarantee that your prayers and well wishes are lifting me up. Thank you all for your continued support.”

He ended his Facebook post with a message to his pup: “Please watch over heaven and be sure to meet up with Rex and Recon, pal. I love you very much and will forever cherish your unwavering devotion and love to me.”

