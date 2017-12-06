‘Some how still married…’: Mom’s ‘brutally honest’ family Christmas card going viral

Forget holiday messages with well wishes and warm thoughts.

One mom got honest — brutally so — in her family’s Christmas cards.

US Magazine reports that her name is Lisa Allen; she shared her card on Reddit, and it’s really cracking people up.

She included a note with updates about her family in their Christmas cards. She got down to business when describing her husband, Tom, and their three children: Maddy, 18; Hunter, 9; and Landon, 3.

She started with Landon, who she said “whines all the time…and cries when he doesn’t get Gushers after dinner. Most of the artwork he brings home from church nursery is awful.”

Next was Hunter’s turn.

“Our energetic yet surprising unathletic 9yr who just got cut from a soccer team that doesn’t even keep score in their games…,” she writes.

Maddy, Allen said, got fired from her job after telling her boss “just because I’m on the schedule doesn’t mean I have to show up.”

Lastly it was Tom’s turn: “Tom still tucks his T-shirts into his jeans and just took money from our retirement account to buy a fishing boat.”

Many Reddit users thought it was hilarious.

“If a aunt or cousin sent me something like this, I would genuinely feel better about my life. Kudos to Lisa,” wrote one person.

Others weren’t so nice:

“Looks like Lisa got into the wine again before she wrote the annual Christmas card.”

To read the entire card, click here.