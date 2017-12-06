‘Silence Breakers’ named TIME’s 2017 ‘Person of the Year’

TIME magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” isn’t a person this year — it’s a group of many: the Silence Breakers, the individuals who set off a movement against sexual harassment.

The choice was announced on “Today” Wednesday morning.

WATCH: “The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to… who doesn’t feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood.” @TIME EIC @efelsenthal talks #TIMEPOY cover pic.twitter.com/q3bPbKNPbg — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 6, 2017

“The galvanizing actions of the women on our cover…along with those of hundreds of others, and of many men as well, have unleashed one of the highest-velocity shifts in our culture since the 1960s,” said Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said in a statement, according to “Today.”

The cover of the magazine was also revealed, and shows actress Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler.

The announcement comes amid allegations of sexual misconduct by Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Charlie Rose, Lois CK, U.S. Sen. Al Franken and “Today’s” own Matt Lauer.

The allegations prompted both men and women to take part in the #MeToo campaign on social media, setting off a world-wide discussion about the problem.

Coming in at No. 2 on TIME’s list this year was President Donald Trump. Number 3 was Chinese President XI Jinping.

Notable “Person of the Year” covers in the past include Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, Adolf Hitler in 1938, John F. Kennedy in 1961, and The Computer in 1982.

And more recently, we’ve seen former U.S. President Barack Obama earn cover honors in 2008 and 2012, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg featured in 2010, and current Commander-In-Chief Donald Trump named “Person of the Year” for 2016.

