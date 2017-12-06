Show Info: December 6, 2017
Handmade Studio
Nothing says love like a handmade gift! Make your own luxurious bath bombs at home!
7820 E. Pleasant Valley Rd.
Independence, Ohio 44131
216-503-9396
http://www.handmadestudio.com/
Dickens Victorian Village
All this week, we’re looking back at some of Neil Zurcher’s favorite holiday one tank trips!
http://www.dickensvictorianvillage.com/index.php
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Mckennas-Market/119915784861664
Cleveland Metroparks
The Cleveland Metroparks is full of beautiful sites and fun activities… but did you know it’s also a great place to shop?
www.clevelandmetroparks.com
Euclid Fish Company
Kick your holiday parties up a notch with the help of Euclid Fish!
Phone: 440-951-6448
cserena@euclidfish.com
www.euclidfish.com
It’s A Wrap
Everyone loves a thoughtfully wrapped gift, but with busy schedules, wrapping can be a chore! Stephanie Eisnaugle from It’s A Wrap can make your gifts both simple and trendy!
https://www.facebook.com/ItsAWrapOhio/
Champions of Magic
Another ticker you’ll want to grab is for the Champions of Magic! They are a team of four magicians from the UK and will be at Playhouse Square!
Young & Strange
http://www.championsofmagic.co.uk/
Timeless By Design
They are making it even easier to decorate for the holidays!
286 West Greenwich Road
Seville, OH 44273
www.HomeFarmGoods.com