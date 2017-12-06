Northeast Ohio native shares terrifying video of devastating wildfires in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northeast Ohio native, Krista Giles Hernandez, shared with FOX 8 on Wednesday some terrifying video of the devastating wildfires in California.

Hernandez said the video shows her husband's commute to UCLA; you can see fire burning on the side of the highway and a fire raging just ahead.

Hernandez said they are safe.

UCLA ended up canceling classes for the rest of the day due to difficult traffic problems from that wildfire.

The university's website says many students, faculty and staff have been unable to reach the campus Wednesday, so classes from noon onward were canceled.

The fire erupted before dawn in the Sepulveda Pass, just up Interstate 405 from UCLA. The fire has destroyed some homes as it spread into the Bel Air area.

