Medical examiner to release details about remains found in home by contractor

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office is prepared to reveal what he's learned about body parts found at a Longmead Avenue home in September.

They were discovered in the 12900 block of Longmead Avenue.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 News that a contractor was rehabbing the home and found the remains.

Homicide investigators and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

At 11 a.m. today, the medical examiner is expected to release new details regarding the human remains.

