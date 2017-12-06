× Lorain County Animal Emergency Center owner takes own life as authorities execute search warrant

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — As authorities were executing a search warrant at the Lorain County Animal Emergency Center, the owner, Dr. Craig Talbot, took his own life, according to a press release from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Lorain County Drug Task Force and the DEA Diversion Office out of Cleveland executed a search warrant for records at the center, which, according to the center’s website, is located on Grove Ave. in Lorain.

Dr. Talbot, 66, was advised on the warrant. He agreed to cooperate and led investigators to an interior office area where he advised the records were maintained.

According to the sheriff’s office, upon reaching the office, Dr. Talbot retrieved a handgun and threatened to take his own life. Drug Task Force units tried to convince him to put down the gun, but he did not comply.

At that time, two deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the scene. They tried to persuade the doctor to put down the gun. When Dr. Talbot would not comply, deputies discharged a Taser at the doctor; it had no effect. A second Taser was then deployed, which also had no effect.

The sheriff’s office said Dr. Talbot then fired his gun, taking his own life.

The Lorain Police Department Detective Bureau responded to the scene, and took over the investigation.

The Lorain County Drug Task Force completed execution on the search warrant; an investigation continues into that matter.