Candlelight balloon release honors slain Salvation Army worker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held Wednesday to remember Jared Plesec, the Salvation Army worker shot and killed on December 2 in Cleveland.

The ceremony was held at the Salvation Army facility on Grovewood Avenue. On Monday, Cleveland City council approved the renaming of that part of the street after Plesec.

Jared, 21, was shot and killed in the lobby of the Euclid Beach Village Apartments early Saturday at the beginning of a crime spree that police believe resulted in more than half-a-dozen carjackings before police were able to stop the 27-year-old suspect.

Witnesses told Fox 8 News that Plesec was sharing scripture with Ted Jones just before Jones shot him in the head.

Those who know Plesec the best say it was a calling for which he was genuinely passionate and from their own personal interaction with him, they say he profoundly changed many lives.

**Continued coverage, here**