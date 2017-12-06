Rare sight! Snowy owls spotted in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND- It’s looking like Harry Potter’s beloved snowy owl (and some of his friends) are calling Northeast Ohio home for a little while.

Cleveland Metroparks said there is a record-breaking irruption, or invasion, of snowy owls in the Cleveland area and the area of the Great Lakes.

In a post to Facebook on Monday, the Metroparks said at least 10 of the birds were recently found on the breakwall off of downtown Cleveland, with more turning up at Lakefront Reservation’s Edgewater Park, East 55th Street Marina and Gordon Park.

The source of the “huge, rare movement,” according to Cleveland Metroparks, is likely from a successful nesting year in the Arctic.

If you haven’t spotted one yet, the Metroparks said to keep an eye to the sky. The animals may turn up on the tops of signs, posts, telephone and light poles and even the roofs of homes.

Lake Metroparks reported sightings at Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park.

