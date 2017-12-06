CLEVELAND, Oh -- The University of Akron Steel Drum Band brought the sounds of the Carribean to the Fox 8 studio just in time for the holiday season. The students are all percussion majors and are passionate about educating people about the history of the steel drum and the musical art form of Trinidad. The group has a Christmas CD available. Click here for more information about the University of Akron Steel Drum Band.
Fox 8 Jukebox: University of Akron Steel Drum Band
