BARBERTON, Ohio — An endangered missing child alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl last seen in Barberton.

The Ohio Attorney General’s website lists Annalys Clay as an endangered runaway.

They say she was last seen on Dec. 4. and may be in need of medication.

Annalys, whose nickname is Anna, is 5’5″ and weighs 125 lbs.

If you see her, you’re asked to contact the Akron Police Department at (330) 375-2530.