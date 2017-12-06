× David’s Potato Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

2 Idaho potatoes

1/2 medium onion

1 egg beaten

Salt and pepper

1/2 C. vegetable oil for frying

*1/4 C. sour cream

*1/4 C. cream cheese with vegetables

*4 or 5 thin slices of lox (smoked salmon)

*Dill for garnish

*optional

Grate potatoes and onion. Place in colander and press on top with paper towels to force moisture from potato mixture.

Put potato mixture in a medium bowl. Mix with beaten egg, 1/2 tsp of salt and 1/4 tsp black pepper.

Heat oil in frying pan over medium high heat. Oil should be about a 1/4 inch deep. You can tell the oil is ready when it just starts to shimmer. Drop a pinch of potato in oil. If it sizzles and starts cooking, you’re ready to go.

Form a miniature pancake, a little less than 1/2 an inch thick, between your hands. Set it on a spatula and let it slide into the oil. Repeat until the pan is full but not crowded. The more you add to the pan, the faster the temperature will drop, so you might have to turn the heat up a bit. Cook 3 or 4 minutes, then check for color. Lift the edge with the spatula. If it’s golden brown, gently turn, using 2 spatulas. Tongs will break them. Cook another 3 or 4 minutes and check for color. If they look done, place on rack over sheet pan. Dust with a little salt.

When all your pancakes are done, whisk sour cream and cream cheese together. Top each pancake with a little dollop of cheese mixture.

Top cheese mixture with a little slice of lox, topped with a little sprig of dill.

All little stuff – but big, big flavor.

Enjoy!