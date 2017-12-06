Cleveland officer under investigation for social media post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police officer under internal investigation for a video spreading on social media. It shows him driving in uniform making an obscene gesture as a song blares a foul-language slur toward police.

This marks the second internal investigation in days revealed by the FOX 8 I-Team for a Cleveland officer in a video.

In the latest case, outraged Cleveland officers turned to the I-Team after seeing a clip posted on a patrolman’s social media site. Multiple sources say the man in the video patrols the city’s northeast side.

The video shows him grooving to a song and making an obscene gesture as you hear “(expletive) the police.”

We also showed the video to citizens on the street. One woman reacted with, “I think it’s shocking.” Another said, "I always thought there was a brotherhood or sisterhood, but if you're going along with a song like that, that's not the case."

Just last week, the I-Team exposed another Cleveland officer acting in a local rap video. The rap referred to shooting a snitch and more.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said both videos are now under internal investigation.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said, “So they'll be taking a look at that. And we do take that stuff very seriously. So if there's any policy violations, there could be discipline involved."

The I-Team found Cleveland has had rules restricting what officers can put online, and the policy goes all the way back to 2011. We got our hands on the policy. It says officers “shall not post” anything that would “diminish the esteem…of police." And Cleveland officers cannot post anything with “obscene or sexually explicit language.”

We reached out to the officer in the latest video. He did not respond to us. But now he has to answer for an uproar erupting from social media to the streets to police headquarters.