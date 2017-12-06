Chilly mid-week temps…looking ahead to clipper this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cold air is now pouring in, but initially, heavy lake-effect will be confined to the area between Erie, PA and Buffalo, NY where areas like Chautauqua will see a foot or two of snow. Some snow shower activity may slip into extreme NE Ohio for a brief time, north of Route 322, on Thursday.

Noting that the wind shift to the west will be very minimal, the bulk of the snow will MISS NE Ohio. That being said, a swath of 1-3″+ are possible for parts of Ashtabula, Lake, and Geauga Counties.

All aboard the ‘Clipper’ train! Several clipper-type systems will increase the risk of a more widespread snowfall heading into this weekend and early next week. This cold pattern shows signs of hanging tough through at least December 20th.

The probability for a white Christmas is certainly higher with this developing pattern.