Caught on camera: Corrections officer assaulted

MANSFIELD - A Richland County Correction Officer is back to work this week, after being assaulted last month.

Corrections Officer Steve McDonnell can be seen on jail security video inside the facility on November 9. All of a sudden, an inmate, David Lee Baker throws water on McDonnell and then starts punching him.

McDonnell tries to restrain Baker and uses a taser. Other inmates can be seen trying to help the officer.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joe Masi says officials are grateful the inmates helped out.

“We don’t usually recommend they get involved, we don’t want anyone getting hurt and we had other deputies on the way to assist,” Masi said.

Eventually Baker was handcuffed and was looked at by medical staff. He was not injured.

McDonnell was taken to the hospital to be checked for a possible concussion.

Baker now faces additional charges, including assault on a corrections officer.