× 7-month-old Ohio baby found dead in bathtub

DAYTON, Ohio — Police in southwestern Ohio are investigating after a 7-month-old girl was found dead in a bathtub.

First responders were called to the scene at a Dayton apartment around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the child as Ja’Coreyaa Nichols.

While officials have not released an official cause of death, a family member tells WHIO-TV the child drowned. The family member says the girl’s grandmother lost consciousness while she was watching her.

The relative says the grandmother has been hospitalized.

The child’s autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.